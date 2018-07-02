Agenda Tuesday

Poland Township trustees, 10 a.m., special meeting to discuss road bond issue, 3339 Dobbins Road, Poland.

Poland Village Council, 6 p.m., legislation committee, followed by 6:30 p.m. BLUPR committee, town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Poland Village Council, 7 p.m., caucus, followed by 7:30 p.m. meeting, town hall, 308 S. Main St.

