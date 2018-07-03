3 men indicted in 9-year-old girl’s fatal shooting in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities in Cleveland say three men have been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in the death of a 9-year-old girl struck by an errant shot during an exchange of gunfire nearby.
Cuyahoga County’s prosecutor said today a grand jury indicted two 19-year-old men and an 18-year-old man in the fatal shooting of Saniyah Nicholson on June 20. Cleveland police say she was shot when teens in a vehicle exchanged gunfire with teens on foot.
The prosecutor says three juveniles, ages 16 to 17, have been charged in juvenile court with aggravated murder and other counts.
The Maple Heights girl was shot while in the back seat of a car.
Police have said some type of disagreement broke out between the two groups before the shooting.
