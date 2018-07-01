Store fires worker for message on homeless woman’s cup

CINCINNATI

An employee at a downtown Cincinnati Dunkin’ Donuts who wrote a disparaging message on a homeless woman’s cup has been fired.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the disjointed message was first posted on Instagram by a customer and then shared on Facebook by others. It says: “Stop ’Hangin out in-front of the store. If you have a Full Time job! - management.” The message was written Thursday.

The store’s owner says the employee wasn’t a manager and no longer works there.

Owner Mike Benhase says the employee’s message “goes against everything we stand for.” He says he would like to apologize to the woman in person if she returns to the store

Balloon pilot at Ohio festival dies from injuries

ASHLAND

Officials for an Ohio balloon festival says a pilot who hit his head on the balloon’s burners after landing has died at a hospital from his injuries.

The Ashland Times-Gazette reports the accident occurred Friday evening during the Ashland BalloonFest in Northeast Ohio.

The president of the BalloonFest board released a statement Saturday that said the pilot hit his head during “disassembly of the balloon.”

Festival officials and the Ashland Fire Department, which responded after what an assistant fire chief described as a “hard landing” by the balloon, have not released further details about the accident.

A passenger on the balloon reportedly wasn’t hurt.

Black Ohio lawmaker files complaint over security treatment

COLUMBUS

A black Ohio lawmaker who says security at the Statehouse has inappropriately stopped her has filed a complaint with the state Civil Rights Commission.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Rep. Emilia Sykes, a 32-year-old Akron Democrat in her second term, says she filed the complaint this week after an unsatisfactory meeting with Public Safety Director John Born and other State Highway Patrol officials.

Sykes says despite assurances she shouldn’t have any problems, she and other black women have been singled out at security checkpoints the last two years while white legislators with proper badges pass through unquestioned.

She says that when she asked why her badge wasn’t recognized, she was told she looked too young to be a legislator.

A Highway Patrol spokeswoman said Sykes’ allegations are being investigated.

Pharmacy chain, Ohio Health Department sued over HIV mailing

COLUMBUS

A class-action lawsuit has been filed with the Ohio Court of Claims against CVS Caremark and the state Health Department over a mailing that might have publicly disclosed the identity of 6,000 HIV patients.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the lawsuit filed by a Cleveland-area attorney says the state shared private medical information with CVS last summer without patients’ authorization, allowing CVS to make a marketing pitch to noncustomers about its pharmacy services.

The lawsuit says the designation “PM 6402 HIV” was visible above the name and address of recipients.

A federal lawsuit was filed against CVS in March over the mailing.

A CVS spokesman says the company takes patient information seriously and will handle future mailings differently.

Ohio bill seeks to require notification on transgender kids

COLUMBUS

A bill introduced in the Ohio House would require state teachers and school counselors to notify parents whose children identify as transgender.

The Dayton Daily News reports the bill sponsored by two southwest Ohio Republicans seeks to give parents the right to withhold gender dysphoria treatment from their minor children.

Rep. Paul Zeltwanger, of Mason, says he wants to protect parental rights and that once children reach age 18, they can “do whatever they want.”

Rep. Tom Brinkman, of Cincinnati, says he knows one transgender person but didn’t speak with any transgender people before introducing the bill.

The state’s largest teachers’ union opposes the legislation. President Becky Higgins of the Ohio Education Association says the union believes students should be guaranteed a “safe and inclusive environment.”

University trying to save its iconic ash trees from borers

OXFORD

Miami University is attempting to save some of its most iconic ash trees on its idyllic southwest Ohio campus from the destructive emerald ash borer.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports more than 650 ash trees have been infected by the invasive beetle that has spread across the U.S. with devastating results since the early 2000s. Signs have been posted on Miami’s campus warning people to be alert for falling limbs.

Miami University’s Cody Powell says the school has been focused on saving the largest and most iconic trees on campus. He says the school has an “unbelievable amount” of ash trees and that saving them all won’t be possible.

Man testifying for friend at porn trial incriminates self

CLEVELAND

Prosecutors say a man while testifying for a friend during a federal child pornography trial acknowledged taking sexually explicit photos of his 17-year-old girlfriend and now faces his own charges.

Cleveland.com reports 27-year-old Edward Marrero, of Cleveland, was arrested after his testimony Thursday in Cleveland.

An FBI affidavit says Marrero was 20 when he took photos of the teen in 2011. The age of consent in Ohio is 16, but federal law prohibits creating, sharing and possessing sexually explicit images of anyone under age 18.

Associated Press