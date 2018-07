Local recipients

The list of high-school graduates who have received college or university scholarships based on information provided by school officials. Included are single scholarships of $5,000 or more accepted by the student. Dollar amounts represent the total value of the scholarships for four or more years, if applicable. More local scholarship recipients will be published in the future.

AUSTINTOWN

Brooke Bailey: Cedarville University, Faculty Excellence, $50,000.

Blake Baker: Notre Dame University, Dean’s Scholarship, $25,000.

Moriah Berni: Cedarville University, Merit Award, $30,000; Army ROTC Scholarship, $28,000.

Willie Beverly: Thiel College, not specified, $160,000.

Nicholas Bianco: Youngstown State University, President’s Scholarship, $34,000.

Dianna Bricker: YSU, Trustee Scholarship, $20,000.

Nicholas Bush: Malone University, Emma and Walter Malone/Football Scholarship, $85,400.

Avery Cabuno: YSU, Trustee Scholarship, $20,000.

Joseph Capezzuto: YSU, Trustee Scholarship, $40,000.

Thomas Cappelli: University of Massachusetts, Boston, Chancellor Scholarship, $80,000.

Jack Chepke: YSU, Trustee Scholarship, $44,000.

Alexis Cintron: University of Mount Union, Achievement Scholarship, $70,080.

Nathan Clark: University of Southern California, not specified, $244,000.

Hannah Clavin: Jacksonville University, Academic Scholarship, $84,000.

Amanda Considine: California University of Pennsylvania, Vulcan Merit Scholarship, $12,700.

John DelBene: YSU, Honors Scholarship, $20,000.

Talia Diaz: Kent State University, Trustee Scholarship, $26,000.

Erica DiFrancesco: YSU, Trustee Scholarship, $20,000.

Ryan Dippolito: University of Akron, Guarantee Scholarship, $20,000.

Lauren Dolak: YSU, Athletic Scholarship, $24,177.

Breylon Douglas: Lock Haven University, Athletic Scholarship, $52,000.

Thomas Drabison: YSU, Leslie H. Cochran Scholarship, $72,000.

Erica Ferguson: University of Akron, Guarantee Scholarship, $24,000.

Michael Ferree: Campbell University, Academic Scholarship, $58,000.

Carlee Gaca: YSU, Trustee Scholarship, $20,000.

Makaela Giannini: YSU, Trustee Scholarship, $24,000.

Michael Grazier: Westminster College, Titan Scholarship, $106,000.

Casey Henderson: YSU, Trustee Scholarship, $40,000.

Kelly Hofmann: Bethany College, Merit Award, $56,000.

Gianna Ignazio: KSU, Trustee Scholarship, $56,000.

Alyssa Jordon: Thiel College, Marion G. Rush Scholarship, $24,000.

Kole Klasic: Tiffin University, President’s Scholarship, $58,000.

Matthew Krawick: YSU, Trustee Scholarship, $28,000,

Megan Krawick: YSU, Trustee Scholarship, $53,180.

Jakari Lumsden: Eastern Kentucky University, Athletic Scholarship, $250,000.

Robert Malizia: YSU, President’s Scholarship, $36,000.

Paige Mauch: University of Akron, not specified, $38,000.

Derian Mesaros: Ohio Wesleyan Branch: Rickey Scholarship, $120,000.

Anna Miller: YSU, Honors Scholarship, $28,000.

Nichole Noday: YSU, Trustee Scholarship, $24,000.

Thomas Pitko: KSU, Trustee Scholarship, $56,000.

Eva Enid: University of Mount Union, President’s Scholarship, $64,000.

Hannah Rosser: YSU, President’s Scholarship, $24,000.

Kayla Sahli: Capital University, President’s Scholarship, $72,000.

Kasey Solic: YSU, President’s Scholarship, $28,000.

Jonathon Spencer: University of Akron, Guaranteed Scholarship, $20,000.

Mason Suchora: Notre Dame University, not specified, $120,000.

Cassidy Swick: YSU, President’s Scholarship, $22,000.

Neil Truslow: YSU, President’s Scholarship, $28,000.

Christina Tucker: YSU, Dean’s Scholarship, $24,000.

Sarah Welsh: YSU, Dean’s Scholarship, $20,000.

Nadeen Williams: KSU, Trustee Scholarship, $28,000.