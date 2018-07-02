Rare copy of Declaration of Independence on display July 4
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — One of 14 original copies of the Declaration of Independence will again be on public display for the 4th of July on Boston.
The rare document can be viewed between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Massachusetts Archives and Commonwealth Museum at Columbia Point.
Officials say more than 1,600 visitors viewed the state's only signed copy of the Declaration last year on July 5
Also on display this Independence Day are two other documents: a letter from George Washington to the Massachusetts General Court stating that the Continental Congress had declared the American colonies free and independent states; and the Treaty of Watertown, signed in July 1776 with two Native American tribes and considered the first agreement that recognized the United States as an independent nation.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 4, 2017 4:45 p.m.
From hot dogs to fireworks: Americans mark Independence Day
- November 12, 2017 midnight
Statehouse event to feature Ohio foods and book signings
- July 4, 2017 midnight
Story of American independence inextricably linked to the Bible
- July 4, 2017 midnight
Live music performances on television shows this week include:
- July 5, 2017 midnight
Holiday marked by pomp, dazzle and hot dog contests
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.