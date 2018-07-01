LIMELIGHTS & CAREER PATHS

Northside Regional Medical Center and Steward Medical Group welcomed family medicine physician Dr. Anne M. Stover to Steward Health Care System.

Dr. Stover has practiced in the area for more than 25 years and brings expertise in whole-person care, general family medicine and integrative medicine.

“The addition of Dr. Stover to our system is testament to the success of Steward’s integrated care model. Our doctors and those at the practices in our community work collaboratively to deliver the right care, in the right place, at the right time,” said Linda Grass, president of Northside.

Dr. Stover is practicing at Steward Medical Group Austintown Family Medicine, an affiliate of Northside. Before this, she operated her own practice in Boardman for 15 years.

“The access to the quality of care Steward’s model provides will benefit all who entrust their care to me. With a focus on preventive medicine and wellness, as well as state-of-the-art technology and world-class specialists, we can work with patients to help improve and ensure the overall health of our community,” Dr. Stover said in a news release.

The Austintown location is at 20 Ohltown Road, Suite 204. To schedule an appointment with Stover, call 330-726-9355.

Gilbert S. Blazek III of Lake Milton recently earned his national certification with the American Board of Opticianry and National Contact Lens Examiners.

The entities deemed Blazek had demonstrated “the knowledge and skills necessary for the safe and effective practice of opticianry and/or contact lens fitting by passing the national competency examination, the National Opticianry Competency Exam and/or the Contact Lens Registry Examination,” according to his certificate.

The exams are administered nationwide twice a year.

Certifications by the ABO and NCLE are the only nationally recognized voluntary credentials for ophthalmic dispensers.