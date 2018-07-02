LeBron chooses the Lakers
Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reported on Sunday.
James, an Akron native, is expected to sign a 4-year, $154-million deal. He was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 and left the team in 2010 to go to the Miami Heat. He returned to Cleveland in 2014 and helped the Cavs win an NBA title in the 2015-16 season.
