Fiona the hippo takes on role of teacher
Associated Press
The Cincinnati Zoo's globally famous premature hippo does more than help sell T-shirts, bobbleheads and ice cream. She is becoming a teaching tool in classrooms and libraries and subject of a series of books with the latest by the zoo's director Thane Maynard.
Fiona as teacher
