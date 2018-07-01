Evangelical leaders downplay potential Roe v. Wade reversal

NEW YORK

For evangelical Christian leaders such as Jerry Falwell Jr., this is their political holy grail.

Like many religious conservatives in a position to know, the Liberty University president with close ties to the White House suspects that the Supreme Court vacancy President Donald Trump fills in the coming months will ultimately lead to the reversal of the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. But instead of celebrating publicly, some evangelical leaders are downplaying their fortune on an issue that has defined their movement for decades.

“What people don’t understand is that if you overturn Roe v. Wade, all that does is give the states the right to decide whether abortion is legal or illegal,” Falwell told The Associated Press in an interview. “My guess is that there’d probably be less than 20 states that would make abortion illegal if given that right.”

Trump claims Saudi Arabia will boost oil production

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he had received assurances from King Salman of Saudi Arabia that the kingdom will increase oil production, “maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels” in response to turmoil in Iran and Venezuela. Saudi Arabia acknowledged the call took place, but mentioned no production targets.

Trump wrote on Twitter that he had asked the king in a phone call to boost oil production “to make up the difference...Prices to (sic) high! He has agreed!”

A little over an hour later, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on the call, but offered few details.

“During the call, the two leaders stressed the need to make efforts to maintain the stability of oil markets and the growth of the global economy,” the statement said.

It added that there also was an understanding that oil-producing countries would need “to compensate for any potential shortage of supplies.” It did not elaborate.

Amid public triumph, private turmoil for Marvel’s Stan Lee

LOS ANGELES

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War” earning more than $3 billion combined globally and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” still to open next week, all three featuring the clever cameos beloved by devoted fans of the Marvel Comics mastermind.

But for Lee himself, the past year has been tough and tumultuous.

After the death last July of Joan, his wife of 69 years and partner in all things, the 95-year-old has found himself in the middle of a fight over his finances and legacy that has led to lawsuits, a restraining order and a police investigation of elder abuse.

His exact circumstances may be unique, but Lee’s status as a celebrity in declining mental health and vulnerable to exploitation has many precedents and may become increasingly common as a wave of wealthy baby boomers reaches old age.

Man charged in shooting lost his US contracting job

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Court records show a man charged with killing five people at a Maryland newspaper was fired from a government IT contractor because of concerns about his “suitability.”

Jarrod Ramos is charged with murder after police say he opened fire Thursday at Capital Gazette offices in Annapolis.

District of Columbia Superior Court records show Ramos sued Virginia-based Enterprise Information Systems in 2014 over lost wages.

In a letter to the company’s president filed in court records, Ramos said the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics requested he be removed from his job.

Ramos won $1,200 in the suit for a bonus he said EIS had denied him. EIS officials did not respond immediately Saturday to a request for comment.

Spain says Barcelona will welcome migrant ship

MADRID

Spain says Barcelona will be the docking port for an aid boat that rescued 60 migrants in waters near Libya but was not allowed to land by both Italy and Malta.

A spokesman with the prime minister’s office said the Open Arms boat, run under Spanish flag by the Barcelona-based aid group Proactiva Open Arms, had the right to dock in the eastern city.

The spokesman, who wasn’t authorized to be named in media reports, said it would take four days for the boat to reach Barcelona.

The new Socialist government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is pressing other European Union nations to treat rescued migrants with dignity and in line with international law.

Spain has overtaken Italy this year in the number of migrants who have arrived on land and by sea.

Associated PRess