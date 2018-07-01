Blood Drives


July 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

MONDAY

Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Road, noon to 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

THURSDAY

St. Patrick Church, 367 N. Main St., Hubbard, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave., 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Grace Church, 140 S. Main St., Columbiana, 1 to 6 p.m.

Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2860 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$395000


Leetonia


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$369900


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999