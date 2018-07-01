Blood Drives
MONDAY
Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Road, noon to 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
THURSDAY
St. Patrick Church, 367 N. Main St., Hubbard, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave., 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Grace Church, 140 S. Main St., Columbiana, 1 to 6 p.m.
Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2860 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
