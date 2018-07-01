METRO DIGEST || Car cruise to benefit 4-year-old

Benefit cruise

AUSTINTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club Inc. will host a donation car cruise to benefit Leighton Bianco Fearon. The event, which will feature morning and evening basket auctions. begins at 11 a.m. July 10 at Austintown Senior Center, 100 Westchester Drive. The cruise will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. The rain date is July 17. Leighton, 4, has diamond blackfan anemia, a rare blood disorder that prohibits red blood cell production. Proceeds will go toward medical expenses.

Fest & Car Show

YOUNGSTOWN

Anansi Street Entertainment will present the Valley Summer Fest & Car Show from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Bailey Park (Nick Johnson Park) on Knapp Avenue on the city’s far East Side, also known as the Sharonline.

The event will honor the first black national drag-race champion in the world, Lorenzo “Killer” Brooks, who has been a lifelong Mahoning Valley resident. Admission is free. There will be a parade, 3-on-3 basketball, live music, games, food, a bid whist card tournament and karaoke.

The “Underground Warriors” drag racers will be featured at the event and a portion of proceeds benefit the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Painting class

MERCER, PA.

The public is invited to explore their creative, artistic side through painting at Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Road, in conjunction with guest artisan owner of Outland Studios, Brandon Cowie, to celebrate the summer sunshine with a painting on wood highlighting black-eyed Susans.

This class will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. July 16 in the Munnell Run Farm Pig Barn. All materials are provided for the program fee of $30. Pre-payment and pre-registration is required by July 13. Call 724-662-2242 to pre-register. Make checks payable to: Munnell Run Farm, 24 Avalon Court, Suite 300, Mercer, PA 16137.

Closure change

EAST LIVERPOOL

The Annesley Road bridge, located over U.S. Route 30 near the city, will close July 16 instead of the original closure date of July 12, said the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Route 30 will be reduced to one, 12-foot lane in each direction.

Annesley Road will be closed until Aug. 27.

ODOT said the detour will be Annesley south to county Road 424, then east on Route 424 to county Road 425, then north on Route 425 back to Annesley.

The contractor for the $631,688 project is Global Outdoor Solutions. The scheduled completion date is Sept. 30.

Staff reports