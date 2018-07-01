ARMED FORCES

VETERANS

Group offers bus trip to D-Day re-enactment

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Veterans Services Commission is offering a free bus trip on Aug. 17 to D-Day Conneaut, a re-enactment the Allied Forces’ invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, referred to as D-Day.

People interested in participating should call the commission at 330-740-2450 for information and to reserve seats. Veterans and their families receive preference. For information about the re-enactment, visit D-Day Conneaut 2018.

RETIREMENT

Army colonel retires

AUSTINTOWN

Army Col. Douglas E. White recently retired after 27 years, last serving as Air Defense Artillery Officer with Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill, Okla.

White, the son of Larry and Julie White of Austintown, graduated in 1987 from Salem Senior High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in 2018 from the United States Military Academy, West Point, N.Y.

DEPLOYED

Floating history

BOSTON

A 2016 Laurel High School graduate and New Castle, Pa., native will celebrate America’s 242nd year of independence as part of a hand-picked Navy crew serving on the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, the USS Constitution.

Seaman Dakota Parson, a builder, serves aboard the 220-year-old Boston-based ship named by President George Washington to honor the Constitution of the United States of America. Famously known as “Old Ironsides,” the Constitution is a wooden-hulled three-masted heavy frigate that originally launched in 1797.

“I did theater in high school and it helps with hosting the tours,” said Parson.

Parson said he is honored to have been selected to serve on the ship that is rich in history and successfully held off the British Navy in the War of 1812.

“This is where the Navy started; a lot of people want to be here, and it is phenomenal that I am here serving. I am in the repair shop. I make special request items for various clients from wood,” Parson said.

HONORS

Recruiter of the Year

HUBBARD

Navy Utilitiesman 1st Class Kevin Yaksich, a native of Hubbard, was recently awarded the Navy Recruiting Command Navy Special Warfare/ Navy Special Operations Recruiter of the Year for 2017 during a ceremony at the Navy Memorial in Washington D.C.

Selection for this award is a testament to Yaksich’s talent acquisition expertise and his positive impact in the local community. Yaksich, assigned to Navy Recruiting District Ohio, was selected for this award from more than 6,100 Navy recruiters across the nation and around the world.

Sailor of the Day

NILES

Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class Hannah Oniell, of Niles, was recently selected as the Sailor of the Day aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis. The Stennis is underway with the ships and squadrons of Carrier Strike Group 3 conducting group-sail training in preparation for its next scheduled deployment.

BASIC TRAINING GRADS

Air Force: Reserve Airman 1st Class Shana M. Peacock, a 2014 graduate of Greenville High School, Greenville, Pa., is the daughter of Sylvia and Donald Peacock of Greenville, Pa., and the sister of Frank Peacock.

