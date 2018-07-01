Agenda Monday


July 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Monday

Brookfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive, Brookfield.

Springfield Township trustees, 5 p.m., work session regarding road ditch improvement, fire station 22, 13885 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Petersburg.

Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by regular meeting, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

