Woman pleads guilty to $200K theft from employer

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman pleaded guilty today to charges related to accusations that she stole $200,000 from her employer.

Adriann Bunch, 45, of Sheridan Road, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated theft in Mahoning Common Pleas Court.

The charge stem from a report filed in May 2017 which alleged that Bunch had overpaid herself approximately $200,000 over four years while working as a payroll accountant at State Alarm Inc. on Market Street.

Prosecutors will ask for a sentence of 24 months at a March 9 sentencing hearing before Judge Lou A. D’Apolito.