Woman pleads guilty to $200K theft from employer
YOUNGSTOWN — A woman pleaded guilty today to charges related to accusations that she stole $200,000 from her employer.
Adriann Bunch, 45, of Sheridan Road, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated theft in Mahoning Common Pleas Court.
The charge stem from a report filed in May 2017 which alleged that Bunch had overpaid herself approximately $200,000 over four years while working as a payroll accountant at State Alarm Inc. on Market Street.
Prosecutors will ask for a sentence of 24 months at a March 9 sentencing hearing before Judge Lou A. D’Apolito.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 22, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Suspect in $200K theft from Boardman business arrested
- August 3, 2016 midnight
- June 1, 2017 12:08 a.m.
Boardman police investigating $200K theft from business
- May 31, 2017 1:40 p.m.
Boardman business reports $200K theft by employee
- January 4, 2018 10:32 a.m.
Youngstown man gets 13 years in prison on robbery, attempted murder charges
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.