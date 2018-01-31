Warren woman found dead in Columbus apartment
A woman found dead Monday in a Columbus apartment has been identified as a Warren woman.
Police said Tuesday the victim is Rachael Anderson, 24.
Anderson was found dead about 2:15 p.m. Monday by officers who were sent to her apartment after co-workers called police and said they were worried because Anderson did not show up for work. Police did not release how Anderson was killed. They did say they have no suspects at this time.
