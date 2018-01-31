Warren woman found dead in Columbus apartment

Wed. January 31, 2018 at 12:52p.m.

A woman found dead Monday in a Columbus apartment has been identified as a Warren woman.

Police said Tuesday the victim is Rachael Anderson, 24.

Anderson was found dead about 2:15 p.m. Monday by officers who were sent to her apartment after co-workers called police and said they were worried because Anderson did not show up for work. Police did not release how Anderson was killed. They did say they have no suspects at this time.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$318500


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$195000