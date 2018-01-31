US Sen. Sherrod Brown bill to help vets passes Senate

Wed. January 31, 2018 at 12:05p.m.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s bipartisan legislation, the Veteran Partners’ Effort to Enhance Reintegration Act (Veteran PEER Act) unanimously passed the Senate last week.

Brown’s bill would expand access for veterans to receive counseling and mental health services from qualified fellow veterans. The bill now heads to the House for passage.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$318500


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$195000