US Sen. Sherrod Brown bill to help vets passes Senate
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s bipartisan legislation, the Veteran Partners’ Effort to Enhance Reintegration Act (Veteran PEER Act) unanimously passed the Senate last week.
Brown’s bill would expand access for veterans to receive counseling and mental health services from qualified fellow veterans. The bill now heads to the House for passage.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 1, 2017 8:46 p.m.
US Sherrod Brown bipartisan bill to improve veterans' appeals process passed by Senate
- August 3, 2017 3:41 p.m.
US Sen. Sherrod Brown proposes bill to allow buy in to Medicare
- February 21, 2017 11:02 a.m.
US Sen. Sherrod Brown, ONA official discuss patient-care bill in Austintown
- December 8, 2016 1:22 p.m.
US Senate passes bill that includes YARS upgrades
- January 19, 2018 6:58 p.m.
Brown's bills would pay military but not Congress during shutdown
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.