Schiavoni trails other gubernatorial candidates in money raised

COLUMBUS

Of the five candidates running for governor, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni raised the least amount of money during the second half of 2017.

Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, raised $341,756 during the final six months of last year.

He had $245,251 cash on hand as of Dec. 31, according to a report filed by Wednesday’s deadline with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

Figures compiled by The Columbus Dispatch show Schiavoni raised less money in the second half of 2017 than the other gubernatorial candidates who filed campaign finance reports: Democrats Richard Cordray and Connie Pillich and Republicans Mike DeWine and Mary Taylor.

Two other Democrats – ex-U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill – are running for governor, but both declared in January and didn’t raise money for their campaigns last year.

In a statement, Schiavoni said having the most money doesn’t equal an election victory.

“If money equaled votes, Hillary Clinton would be president,” he said. “I don’t have a Rolodex of rich political donors from Washington, but I have boots on the ground that will work every day until we get this done. Team Joe is in this race to win.”

He added: “I’m proud to have received hundreds of thousands of hard earned dollars from real Ohioans across the state. People are investing in our campaign because they believe it’s time for something real. They want a governor who’s been in Ohio, fighting for issues that matter to Ohio families.”

DeWine, the attorney general, raised $2.7 million in the final six months of 2017 and had $10.56 million in his fund as of Dec. 31.

Taylor, the lieutenant governor, raised about $4 million in the final six months of 2017 with $3 million coming from a loan from the candidate. She had $3.5 million in her fund as of Dec. 31, according to The Dispatch.

Cordray, a former attorney general and state treasurer, raised about $2 million in 57 days as a candidate and after spending only $1,214 on his campaign, had about $2 million in his fund as of Dec. 31.

Pillich, an ex-state representative, raised $482,857 in the second half of last year and had a balance of $911,656 as of Dec. 31.