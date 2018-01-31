Sam Pitzulo presents award to homeowners

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Nancy and Mike Moschella just had to have the historic home in the 100 block of Washington Boulevard.

The wrap-around porch and bay windows were what initially attracted them and Mike, a retired Air Force colonel, always wanted to redo a historic home.

“We took what was here and made what we wanted,” Nancy said.

What they made with the help of Sam Pitzulo Homes & Remodeling of Canfield was award-winning. Sam Pitzulo Homes & Remodeling was awarded the Best of Ohio Homes award for the Best Historical renovation category by the Ohio Home Builders Association at the 2017 Fall Awards banquet in Columbus.

The prestigious Best of Ohio Homes Awards are designed to recognize excellence among builders, remodelers, developers and associates throughout Ohio. The awards are presented to companies who have made significant contributions to the residential housing market through outstanding craftsmanship, design and architecture.

This week, Pitzulo, who started the company with his wife, Janet, 28 years ago, brought the award to the Moschellas this week.

“They were great to work with,” Sam Pitzulo said. “They knew what they wanted.”

Nancy and Mike knew they wanted to settle in their hometown after Mike retired. On visits home, they would drive down Washington Boulevard and happened upon the house that would one day be their home. They bought the more than 100-year-old home in 2004, but didn’t move in until after it was redone and ready for them in 2017.