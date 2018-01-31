Porn star denies affair with Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Adult film star Stormy Daniels, in the midst of a publicity tour fueled by past allegations of a 2006 sexual relationship with a then-married Donald Trump, said in a statement on Tuesday the alleged affair never occurred.

Just hours later, however, she cast doubt on that same denial during an appearance on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," saying she did not know where the statement had come from and questioning whether the signature on it was hers.

Both Daniels's lawyer Keith Davidson and spokeswoman Gina Rodriguez said on today she stands by the written denial, however.

"Stormy signed the letter in front of myself and Keith Davidson yesterday morning," Rodriguez wrote in a statement to the AP. On Kimmel, Rodriguez said, "She didn't deny nor confirm anything that references Trump."

The confusion comes at a curious time for Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. She appeared on ABC after the president's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

In recent weeks she has changed production companies, given a television interview and promoted strip club appearances with a risque play on Trump's "Make America Great Again," campaign slogan.

Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer, has denied there was any affair.