Girard animal-cruelty case headed to Ohio Supreme Court

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court will hear an appeal in a case regarding a Girard man accused of cruelty to animals.

Police arrested John A. Giordano, 52, of North St. Clair Street, in February 2016 after a video surfaced in which he appeared to beat a dog outside his home in Girard.

Judge Jeffrey Adler of Girard Municipal Court found Giordano guilty, but the 11th District Court of Appeals overturned his ruling because Judge Adler did not obtain evidence from the prosecutor before finding Giordano guilty after a no-contest plea.

The appeals court also ruled that further proceedings against Giordano would violate the Double Jeopardy Clause in the U.S. Constitution.

Girard appealed that ruling to the Ohio Supreme Court arguing that the appeals court misapplied the Double Jeopardy Clause.

The Ohio Supreme Court announced today it will hear the appeal.