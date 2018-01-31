Facebook's 'fixes'- meaningful or just skin deep?

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made fixing Facebook his personal challenge this year, and the company has already announced several changes to that end.

For example, it's showing users more posts from friends and family instead of businesses and publishers.

But it's far from clear if these tweaks will produce lasting change, or if they're merely cosmetic adjustments designed to generate goodwill while keeping people glued to Facebook.

Critics such as Roger McNamee, a venture capitalist and early Facebook investor, say the recent changes don't address the threats to elections or public health that Facebook needs to address.

Zuckerberg says it will take some time – "months," perhaps – for its changes to make their way to users.