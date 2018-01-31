Court sides with Philadelphia in taxi companies’ lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge has ruled against taxi companies in a lawsuit that accused Philadelphia of failing to regulate ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft.

Philly.com reports the judge on Monday granted a request for summary judgment from the Philadelphia Parking Authority, which regulates taxis in the city.

The taxi companies argued the value of their businesses dropped precipitously in part because they complied with strict regulations that ride-hailing apps flouted.

Judge Michael Baylson ruled the agency was under no legal obligation to regulate the two services in the same way. He also said courts were not in a position to protect a business from competition.

A lawyer representing taxi companies in the suit did not respond to a request for comment.