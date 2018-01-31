Columbus apartment fire forces residents to leap from windows

Wed. January 31, 2018 at 11:30a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Firefighters say residents forced to jump from a burning three-story apartment complex have been taken to hospitals for treatment.

Fire officials say 13 people were taken to hospitals in Columbus after the overnight fire today.

Authorities say that none of the injuries are life-threatening and that most of the residents were hurt after jumping out of their windows. A few people suffered minor burns in the fire near downtown Columbus.

Residents told firefighters they were forced to jump because the apartment building’s hallway exits were filled with fire and smoke.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately determined.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$318500


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$195000