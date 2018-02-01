Canfield High art classes make use of new technologies

CANFIELD

Everyday use of portable smart devices continues to grow, so the technology’s presence in the classroom will follow suit.

In Pete Graff’s art classes at Canfield High School, tablets and shared cloud storage have been integrated into his day-to-day lessons.

“Even on here it feels like pencil on paper,” senior Alyssa Santoro said.

By her is an iPad Pro showing a drawing of Looney Tunes characters Sylvester the Cat peering into a cage where Tweety Bird sits. At first glance, the drawing appears to be done in pencil, but every stroke and color was made digitally.

Though the cartoon cat and bird are Warner Bros. properties, Santoro said she hopes to work in animation with Disney.

Digital drawings on the tablets were made in the application Sketch Me! A stylus used for drawing on the iPad screen measures how much pressure its user applies, and reacts accordingly with darker or lighter lines.

It aims to replicate shading using a pencil on an actual piece of paper.

“It’s a new medium,” Graff said. “This is dead on, edge-to-edge accurate.”

