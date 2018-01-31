3 arrested in Boardman, drugs, drug paraphernalia found
BOARDMAN — A traffic stop Tuesday on Market Street resulted in three arrests after two suspects attempted to flee from police and police reported finding drugs and paraphernalia.
Police stopped a vehicle about 4 p.m. on Market near Forest Hill Drive, according to a report. Police said a passenger, identified as Eve Duecaster, 38, of Warren, who they found had an active felony warrant out of Trumbull County, left the vehicle and began walking down Forest Hill.
As an officer caught up with her and handcuffed her, Harley Tibbs, 37, of Warren, got out of the car and ran away, leading another officer to pursue him. Police caught him in the backyard of a Mill Creek Drive residence, according to the report.
Police discovered Tibbs was wanted for escape out of Trumbull County and from the jurisdiction of the Columbus Ohio Adult Parole, according to the report. Additionally, Tibbs was charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Duecaster was charged with obstructing official business, drug possession and drug paraphernalia.
The driver, Melissa Rihel, 34, of Warren, was arrested on a drug paraphernalia charge and received two traffic citations.
The drug charges stem from police finding suspected marijuana, suspected crack cocaine, and various drug paraphernalia items in the car, according to the report. A crack pipe also was found on Duecaster, police said.
