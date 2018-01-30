Uber to partner with Cincinnati region transit agencies

CINCINNATI (AP) — The ride-sharing service Uber is going to do some data-sharing with Cincinnati area public transit agencies and other local authorities in a partnership announced Tuesday.

The San Francisco-based global company said it will partner with city and regional governments and organizations as well as transit services to create the Cincinnati Mobility Lab.

Uber will share its transportation data platform and launch studies of such issues as curbside congestion and the bus services in the Cincinnati-northern Kentucky region to help with a strategic regional transportation plan.

Arathi Mehrotra, a regional executive for Uber's U.S. and Canada business, said Uber hopes to build a model for how public and private services can work together. She said the company will have a dedicated manager for the mobility lab based in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said working with Uber is an example of looking to the future and the opportunities such private transportation offers.

"I think we have to embrace ride share," Cranley said.

Cincinnati USA Regional chamber officials said Uber will help create an employer forum to focus on commuting challenges and other ways to make the region more attractive for employees.