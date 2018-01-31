Trumbull sheriff weighing best way to protect deputies from opiod hazards
WARREN
A protective suit, nitrile gloves and dust mask are solutions for keeping law enforcement officers safe when confronted with deadly opiates such as fentanyl or carfentanil.
But the type of threat three deputies faced Jan. 18 when an overdosed man purposely kicked opiates into the air near them may be best battled with education, Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe said.
“In general we’re looking at the best way to safeguard the deputies ... and a lot of it is education,” the sheriff said.
Three deputies had gone to the Blue Manor mobile home park in Newton Township for a drug overdose call. While ambulance personnel tried to revive Martin Higinbotham, 47, of California with the opiate-reversal drug naloxone, two deputies gathered suspected heroin and fentanyl as evidence from a table not far from Higinbotham.
One of the deputies reported wearing nitrile gloves while handling the drugs but didn’t mention any other protection.
When Higinbotham awoke, he kicked the table with both feet, producing a cloud of drugs into the air near the deputies.
The deputies escorted Higinbotham to an ambulance, but two of them said they were not “feeling right.” They apparently did not fall unconscious or have an overdose but went to the hospital as a precaution, officials said.
Monroe said his department is reviewing the incident to make sure deputies are as prepared as possible the next time something like this happens.
Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 31, 2018 12:07 a.m.
Sheriff says education may be a way to avoid future deputy drug exposures
- January 23, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Trumbull deputies’ exposure to opiates during overdose raises issues of officer safety
- January 31, 2018 1 a.m.
FLASH BRIEFING WEDNESDAY
- June 12, 2017 midnight
Opioid exposure still a big concern for cops, lab techs
- June 7, 2017 midnight
DEA warns police of accidental overdose risks in drug fight
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.