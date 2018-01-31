Suspended Boardman pharmacist pleads guilty

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A pharmacist accused of intentionally diluting prescription drugs pleaded guilty to illegal processing of drug documents and tampering with evidence.

Ernest Perrin, 28, of Boardman, faced 20 charges related to the acts, which occurred while he was a pharmacist at the Select Specialty Hospital Regional Pharmacy on Market Street in Boardman.

He entered his plea Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors dropped five counts each of tampering with drugs and misbranding prohibitions in exchange for the plea.

In February 2017, the Ohio Board of Pharmacy suspended Perrin’s pharmacy license and claimed his continued practice would “present a danger of immediate and serious harm to others.”

