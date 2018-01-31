STATE OF UNION | US will triumph over opioid crisis

WASHINGTON (AP)

President Donald Trump says he’s committed to the “long and difficult” fight against the epidemic of opioid and drug addiction.

He is predicting in his State of the Union address that America ultimately will prevail over a crisis that claims 174 lives daily.

Trump campaigned on the opioid issue and created a presidential advisory commission upon taking office. He recently declared the crisis a public health emergency, but the declaration did not come with additional funding.

Trump also recognized special guest Ryan Holets, an Albuquerque, New Mexico, police officer who was seated in first lady Melania Trump’s guest box.

Holets and his wife adopted the baby of a pregnant, homeless woman he saw preparing to inject herself with heroin.