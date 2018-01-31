STATE OF UNION | US strong because ’people are strong’

WASHINGTON (AP)

President Donald Trump says the state of the union is strong “because our people are strong.”

And he adds that together “we are building a safe, strong and proud America.”

Trump opened his first State of the Union address Tuesday night by recognizing the bravery of Americans who helped each other through a series of devastating hurricanes, wildfires and mass shootings during his first year in office.

He also paid tribute to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. The Louisiana Republican was severely wounded last year when a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for an upcoming congressional baseball game.