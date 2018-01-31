STATE OF UNION | US military needs ‘unmatched power’

WASHINGTON (AP)

President Donald Trump says “unmatched power” is the surest defense against threats from rogue regimes, terrorist groups and rivals like China and Russia.

He says that’s why he’s asking Congress to remove budget caps on defense spending and fully fund the U.S. military.

The president says the U.S. defense must also include a nuclear weapons arsenal so strong and powerful that it will deter any acts of aggression.

Trump says that maybe someday will come a “magical moment” when nations of the world will unite and eliminate their nuclear weapons.

But he says, “We are not there yet.”

Trump has threatened to use military force to deter North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons. He also has boasted that he has a bigger nuclear “button” than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.