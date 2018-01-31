STATE OF UNION | Trump on immigration: ‘Set politics aside’

WASHINGTON (AP)

President Donald Trump is calling on Congress to “set politics aside” and overhaul the nation’s immigration system during his State of the Union speech.

Trump is blaming “deadly loopholes” and “open borders” for allowing drugs and gangs “to pour into our most vulnerable communities”

He’s highlighting his case with the stories of two families whose daughters were killed by members of the MS-13 gang.

Trump tells the families that “320 million hearts” are breaking as he shares their stories with the nation.

Trump’s plan would provide a path to citizenship for nearly 2 million young immigrants living in the country illegally. It would also severely limit legal immigration and provide $25 billion for his promised border wall.

Trump says his plan “will create a safe, modern and lawful immigration system.”