STATE OF UNION | Trump celebrates economy
WASHINGTON (AP)
President Donald Trump is celebrating a booming economy in his State of the Union address.
Trump says 2.4 million jobs have been created since his election and says wages are going up.
He’s talking up the unemployment rate and says the stock market “has smashed one record after another, gaining $8 trillion in value.”
Trump is also promising that millions of Americans will be taking home more pay starting next month thanks to the “massive” tax cuts he signed into law at the end of 2017.
Republicans are looking for Trump to help convince the country that they’ve made progress while in charge ahead of the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.
