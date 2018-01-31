STATE OF UNION | Trump asks for $1.5 trillion for infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP)

President Donald Trump is calling on Congress to pass legislation to generate at least $1.5 trillion to upgrade the nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Trump is using his State of the Union address to appeal to Republicans and Democrats to come together to provide the safe, fast, reliable and modern infrastructure that he says the economy needs to thrive and Americans deserve.

The president says every federal dollar should be leveraged by partnering with state and local governments, and tapping private-sector investment where appropriate.

Trump says an infrastructure bill must also streamline the permitting and approval process, getting it down to no more than two years and perhaps even one.