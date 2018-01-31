STATE OF UNION | Parents of Otto Warmbier in the audience

WASHINGTON (AP)

The parents of Otto Warmbier, the American student who died of injuries suffered in North Korean custody, are in the audience at the State of the Union.

That’s according to a congressional source who requested anonymity because the invitation hadn’t been announced.

Trump was expected to pay tribute to Warmbier’s parents, Fred and Cindy, during Tuesday’s speech.

Trump is trying to prevent North Korea from obtaining a nuclear weapon and the means to deliver one.

Warmbier was imprisoned in North Korea for 17 months and died shortly after being returned to the U.S. He visited North Korea with a Chinese tourist company.