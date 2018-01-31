STATE OF UNION | Hunting and detaining terrorists

WASHINGTON (AP)

President Donald Trump says his government needs “all necessary power” to detain terrorists “wherever we chase them down.”

Trump signed an order earlier Tuesday directing his defense secretary to re-examine the U.S. military detention policy and to keep the detention facilities at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, open.

Trump says that, “In the past, we have foolishly released hundreds and hundreds of dangerous terrorists, only to meet them again on the battlefield.”

He adds: “Terrorists are not merely criminals. They are unlawful enemy combatants.” He says that when they are captured overseas, they should be treated like “the terrorists they are.”