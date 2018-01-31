STATE OF UNION | Hunting and detaining terrorists

Tue. January 30, 2018 at 10:30p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP)

President Donald Trump says his government needs “all necessary power” to detain terrorists “wherever we chase them down.”

Trump signed an order earlier Tuesday directing his defense secretary to re-examine the U.S. military detention policy and to keep the detention facilities at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, open.

Trump says that, “In the past, we have foolishly released hundreds and hundreds of dangerous terrorists, only to meet them again on the battlefield.”

He adds: “Terrorists are not merely criminals. They are unlawful enemy combatants.” He says that when they are captured overseas, they should be treated like “the terrorists they are.”

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$195000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900