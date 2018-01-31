STATE OF UNION | Democrats somber, still during Trump speech

WASHINGTON (AP)



Half the House chamber is boisterous and bouncing up and down for standing ovations during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. The other half is somber and still, amid a sea of black clothes.

It is as if Republicans and Democrats are attending two separate events.

Republicans are applauding and cheering as Trump talks about making America great again, and his late 2017 victory revamping the tax code.

Democrats are barely reacting to Trump’s remarks, though they did join in applause for emergency responders and veterans.

As Trump entered the chamber before his speech, nearly all Democrats were seated and quiet in less than 20 seconds. Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey waved a pocket copy of the Constitution.