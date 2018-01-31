STATE OF UNION | Black Congressional Caucus doesn't applaud

Tue. January 30, 2018 at 9:30p.m.

WASHINGTON

When Trump touted low African-American unemployment, black members of Congress did not applaud.

President Trump has been touting the low African-American unemployment rate. When he did this once again at the State of the Union, the room stood and cheered — except for members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

