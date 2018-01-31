STATE OF UNION | Black Congressional Caucus doesn't applaud
WASHINGTON
When Trump touted low African-American unemployment, black members of Congress did not applaud.
President Trump has been touting the low African-American unemployment rate. When he did this once again at the State of the Union, the room stood and cheered — except for members of the Congressional Black Caucus.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 28, 2018 4:26 p.m.
Trump: Please remind Jay-Z black joblessness is at all-time low
- February 16, 2017 7:17 p.m.
Black lawmakers dismayed by Trump's invite to black reporter
- March 22, 2017 6:46 p.m.
Black lawmakers say they had candid conversation with Trump
- January 5, 2018 9:15 a.m.
US employers add modest 148,000 jobs; unemployment 4.1 pct.
- January 10, 2017 midnight
Poll: Obama failed to unite nation
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.