Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1254.560.56
Aqua America, .71 36.33-0.35
Avalon Holdings,2.14320.00
Chemical Bank, .2758.40-0.78
Community Health Sys.5.78 -0.01
Cortland Bancorp, .2821.000.00
Farmers Nat., .1615.400.05
First Energy, 1.44 32.150.06
Fifth/Third, .5233.19-0.16
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1210.980.00
FNB Corp., .4814.440.04
General Motors, 1.5243.06-0.43
General Electric, .9216.310.18
Huntington Bank, .28 16.240.04
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.650.02
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92116.340.02
Key Corp, .3421.80-0.03
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 27.39-0.01
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 207.01-2.65
PNC, 2.20159.040.38
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60162.89-0.82
Stoneridge 24.970.01
United Comm. Fin., .12 9.75-0.01
Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.
