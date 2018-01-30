Selected local stocks

Tue. January 30, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1254.560.56

Aqua America, .71 36.33-0.35

Avalon Holdings,2.14320.00

Chemical Bank, .2758.40-0.78

Community Health Sys.5.78 -0.01

Cortland Bancorp, .2821.000.00

Farmers Nat., .1615.400.05

First Energy, 1.44 32.150.06

Fifth/Third, .5233.19-0.16

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.980.00

FNB Corp., .4814.440.04

General Motors, 1.5243.06-0.43

General Electric, .9216.310.18

Huntington Bank, .28 16.240.04

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.650.02

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92116.340.02

Key Corp, .3421.80-0.03

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 27.39-0.01

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 207.01-2.65

PNC, 2.20159.040.38

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60162.89-0.82

Stoneridge 24.970.01

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.75-0.01

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.

