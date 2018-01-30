Rape victim aboard Fla. luxury yacht wins $70M damages
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A female employee who was sexually assaulted by a co-worker aboard a luxury yacht in Florida has been awarded more than $70 million in damages by a jury.
Court documents show the Broward County jury reached its verdict Monday for the victim. Island Girl Ltd. is the owner of the 130-foot yacht Endless Summer and will have to pay out the damages. The lawsuit accused the owners of negligence and failing to provide property security.
The deckhand who assaulted the woman pleaded guilty to sexual battery in 2016. Rafael Dowgwillowicz-Nowicki was sentenced to two years in prison.
The woman told police he entered her cabin drunk and threatened to kill her if she did not have sex with him.
