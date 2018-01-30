McKinney election-fraud lawsuit hearing moved to Thursday
YOUNGSTOWN — The first hearing in Sean McKinney’s election-fraud lawsuit has been moved to 10 a.m. Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Visiting Judge Patricia A. Cosgrove will preside over the hearing.
McKinney filed the suit in December which alleges widespread voter fraud in November’s mayoral election, which he lost to Mayor Jamael Tito Brown.
The hearing originally had been scheduled for Friday.
