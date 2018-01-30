Mayor Brown welcomes Japanese delegation today

Tue. January 30, 2018 at 3:34p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mayor Jamael Tito Brown today welcomed a visiting official from Japan to the city.

Akira Aizawa of the city of Kitaibaraki was in the city along with Dr. Seth Benjamin, a senior researcher with the Japan Local Government Center of New York.

Aizawa also is visiting Cleveland and Pittsburgh during her time in the United States.

