Mayor Brown welcomes Japanese delegation today
YOUNGSTOWN — Mayor Jamael Tito Brown today welcomed a visiting official from Japan to the city.
Akira Aizawa of the city of Kitaibaraki was in the city along with Dr. Seth Benjamin, a senior researcher with the Japan Local Government Center of New York.
Aizawa also is visiting Cleveland and Pittsburgh during her time in the United States.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 7, 2016 midnight
Japanese leader won’t apologize at Pearl Harbor
- December 31, 2016 midnight
Japanese-American ties warmer but still conflicted
- December 27, 2016 midnight
Japanese PM lays wreaths at Hawaii cemeteries
- January 28, 2017 8:17 p.m.
Trump invites Japanese PM to visit Washington Feb. 10
- August 22, 2016 midnight
YEARS AGO
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.