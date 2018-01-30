Mahoning County Republican Party endorses DeWine

Tue. January 30, 2018 at 2:27p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Republican Party executive committee today endorsed the Mike DeWine/Jon Husted ticket for governor.

Mahoning County joins Belmont, Columbiana, Franklin, Highland, Holmes, Lucas, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Scioto and Summit counties in endorsing DeWine.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$318500