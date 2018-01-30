Mahoning County Republican Party endorses DeWine
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Republican Party executive committee today endorsed the Mike DeWine/Jon Husted ticket for governor.
Mahoning County joins Belmont, Columbiana, Franklin, Highland, Holmes, Lucas, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Scioto and Summit counties in endorsing DeWine.
