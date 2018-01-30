Lawyers chase O.J. over $70M wrongful death judgment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — O.J. Simpson is cashing in on autographs since his release from prison and should pay the money toward a wrongful-death judgment that now exceeds $70 million, according to a lawyer for the family of Fred Goldman whose son was killed in 1994 along with Simpson’s ex-wife.

Atty. David Cook is asking a Los Angeles Superior Court judge today to order Simpson to hand over future money he makes from celebrity appearances or autographing sports memorabilia to satisfy the judgment in the wrongful deaths of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson.

Simpson was acquitted of two counts of murder in the 1994 slayings, but a civil court jury found him liable and ordered him to pay $33.5 million, which has more than doubled over two decades.

Goldman’s father, Fred, has hounded Simpson for years, and Cook said the former football star has never willingly paid a cent of the court order.

“Mr. Simpson has sought to subvert this wrongful-death judgment by his abject refusal to pay, much less accept personal responsibility,” Cook said in court papers.