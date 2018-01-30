BUSINESS DIGEST

Job fair is today

AUSTINTOWN

There will be a job fair for full-time, long-term factory labor jobs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 5555 Cerni Place.

Staff Right Services is hiring factory labor positions for its clients in Mahoning and Trumbull counties. The positions are laborers, stockroom, assemblers and inspectors. The pay range is $11.50 to $12.50 an hour.

Skills positions also are available for industrial electricians, millwrights and CDL Class A drivers. The pay range is $14 to $17 per hour.

There will be on-site applications and interviews. Two forms of ID are required. Applicants must pass a pre-employment drug screen and background check before placement. Call 330-726-6754 for information.

Event at NovaCare

POLAND

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for NovaCare Rehabilitation Center, 1309 Boardman-Poland Road Unit H, at noon today.

NovaCare Rehabilitation Center recently moved to a new location in Poland. The organization first opened in Poland in 2015 to service the village and township, as well as Boardman, North Lima, Canfield, Struthers, Campbell, the South Side of Youngstown and surrounding areas.

Gorant ribbon-cutting

CANFIELD

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Gorant Chocolatier, 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite G, at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

To change and renew its retail presence in the Youngstown area, Gorant Chocolatier has moved its Canfield location into a plaza a mile down the road.

Panera Bread recalls some cream cheese

ST. LOUIS

Panera Bread Co. is voluntarily recalling some cream cheese sold in its U.S. stores because of possible bacterial contamination.

The St. Louis-based company released a statement Sunday saying the recall was initiated after testing from a single production day indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in one variety of its 2 oz. cream cheese. Tests on cream-cheese samples manufactured before and after that production run have all come back negative. Panera says there have been no reported illnesses. The company says the recall is pre-emptive.

The products included in the recall are all varieties of unexpired 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream-cheese products with an expiration date on or before April 2.

Exxon will invest more than $50B

DALLAS

Exxon’s CEO says the oil company will invest more than $50 billion over the next five years to expand its business in the U.S.

Chairman and CEO Darren Woods said Monday that the investments are possible because of the company’s strength, helped by the recent law that cut taxes on corporations.

In a blog on the Exxon website, Woods said that Exxon plans to increase oil production in the Permian basin in Texas and New Mexico, build new manufacturing plants and expand current operations. He said the initiatives will create “thousands” of jobs and increase energy security.

Staff/wire reports