Ex-Traficant aide gets two years for stealing $100,000

Tue. January 30, 2018 at 2:28p.m.

story tease

YOUNGSTOWN — Linda Kovachik, the former aide to the late U.S. Rep. James Traficant who stole from an elderly woman, received a two-year prison sentence today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Anthony M. D’Apolito imposed the sentence and allowed Kovachik to report to the Mahoning County jail at a later date.

Investigators say Kovachik stole about $100,000 from a woman she befriended at church who later developed dementia.

