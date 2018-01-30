‘Dirty Dancing’ tonight at Packard hall
WARREN
Tickets remain available for tonight’s performance of the stage musical “Dirty Dancing” at Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave.
The touring production of the show, which is based on the 1987 movie, starts at 8 p.m.
It includes the songs “Hungry Eyes,” “Do You Love Me” and “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”
Tickets range from $59 to $85 and are available at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and at the Packard box office before the show.
