Budget talks bogged down by immigration, deficit concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional efforts to forge a bipartisan budget deal are moving at a snail's pace just a week after a three-day government shutdown.

There are growing worries the whole effort could languish over Democratic demands to protect "Dreamer" immigrants and GOP conservatives' concerns that leaders are on a path to busting the budget.

The deadlock is deflating hopes lawmakers will reach a breakthrough before another shutdown deadline next week.

At risk are up to $80 billion in long-sought increases for the Pentagon this year, and almost as much money for domestic programs could be lost. Almost $100 billion worth of overdue assistance for hurricane-slammed Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida is being held up.