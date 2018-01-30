West Branch gets complaint about prayer before events
BELOIT
West Branch schools have halted prayer before athletic games after receiving a complaint.
A nonprofit organization said prayer before athletic games is a constitutional violation, said Superintendent Tim Saxton in a Jan. 29 letter. “[A] letter to the district also stated concerned citizens contacted the nonprofit with complaints.”
The district is in contact with its legal counsel to look into the matter and as of Jan. 18, there have been no prayers before athletic events, “and this will continue until the situation is resolved,” the letter continued. “We recognize that while some find this prayer before events offensive, the West Branch community cherishes this practice and the rich history that goes along with it.”
