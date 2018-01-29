Trump undecided on releasing memo on FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump has not decided whether he'd authorize the release of a classified House Intelligence Committee memo, but says he favors "full transparency."

The House committee may vote as soon as later today to release the memo that Republicans say alleges FBI misconduct.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said "no one" at the White House has seen the memo, so the president was not prepared to make a decision.

A number of conservatives favor releasing the memo, which they believe could discredit the findings of the investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

White House aides have previously said Trump favored releasing the document, which is in contrast to the stance of the Justice Department.